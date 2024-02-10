Palestinians Call On US To Stop Israeli Displacement, Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian National Authority has called on the United States to take decisive action to halt the Israeli occupation's attempts to cleanse and displace Palestinians following the attack on Rafah which saw 25 victims and tens injured.

Nabil Abu Rudaina, the authority's spokesperson said in a statement that this familiar but unprecedented escalation of the Israeli aggression is an attempt to avoid Arab demands for ceasefire and peace.

Abu Rudainah stressed the importance of global efforts to stop the displacement, cleansing, and aggression on Palestinians, saying that it is time for the US to take a serious stance to stop this war.

According to health authorities in Gaza, 117 people were martyred and 152 others injured within the last 24 hours, taking the total since Oct 7 to 28,064 deaths and 67,611 injured. (end)

