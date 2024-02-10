Arab League Sounds Alarm About Looming Gaza Offensive

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The Arab League warned on Saturday that a possible offensive by Israeli occupation forces into Rafah City in the Gaza Strip would trigger serious reflections on the region.

"Pushing hundreds of thousands (of Gazans) out of the strip is considered to be a breach of international law and international humanitarian law, and would escalate the situation in the region by overstepping the red lines of the national security of a major Arab country, notably Egypt," the Arab bloc's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said in a press statement.

He underlined that the intention of the Israeli occupation to force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, who have recently fled to Rafah as a final resort away from indiscriminate attacks, is unequivocally an overt and unacceptable attempt that would put regional stability into jeopardy.

The Cairo-based bloc's chief, further, cautioned that the Israeli occupation, based on an extremist right-wing agenda, plans to carry out racial cleansing of the Palestinian territory. (end)

