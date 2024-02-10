Kuwait Amir Congratulates Jordan On Being Asian Cup Runner-Up

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable Saturday to Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, expressing his sincere congratulations on the second position Jordan's team obtained during the final of the Asian Cup (AFC) Qatar 2023.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended high sports spirit showed by all participating teams, and Jordan's distinguished performance, saying that getting the second place in this event is a historical achievement to Jordan's soccer.

His Highness the Amir further extolled big efforts and preparations made by the hosts Qatar that contributed to the success of the tournament and achieving its goals.

Finally, His Highness the Amir wished King Abdullah II wellbeing, and Jordan further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)

