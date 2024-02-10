US Army Launches New Strikes On Houthi Drones, Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The US army announced Saturday attacking again some Houthis' targets in Yemen, without giving details about casualties.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces said they conducted self-defense strikes against two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea, on February 9, between 03:00 am - 9:40 pm (Sanaa time).

CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, it noted.

These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels, it stressed.

The US has been attacking Houthi targets for a few weeks; however, Washington reiterated that it is not engaged in war with the group.

The US Administration says the aim of the strikes is to curb Houthis' abilities to launch attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. (end)

asj







MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107836387