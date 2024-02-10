               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Qatar On Asia Cup Win


2/10/2024 3:05:10 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Saturday to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressing his pleasure for the Qatari football team's victory at the final of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. (end)
