Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Jordanian Death In Ramallah

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- The Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it was following up on the death of a Jordanian citizen in his home in the Palestinian city of Ramallah.Director of the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate, Sufian Qudah, explained that the Directorate and the Jordanian Representative Office in Ramallah are following up with the competent authorities on investigations into this unfortunate incident to determine its circumstances and the cause of death.He added that the Jordanian Representative Office in Ramallah has begun taking the necessary official procedures related to the transfer of the body to Jordan, in coordination with the deceased's family, after the investigations are completed.Qudah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the deceased's family.