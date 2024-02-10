PM Lauds National Team For Unprecedented Achievement For Jordanian Football

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh lauded the national team performance in its match against the Qatari team in the Asian Cup final on Saturday, which constitutes the beginning of a path to glory for this golden generation of Jordanian football."You were brilliant, and you made all Jordanians happy. You honored your country with an unforgettable creative performance and an unprecedented achievement for Jordanian football, at the beginning of a path of football glory, God willing, for this golden generation of Jordanian football," Khasawneh said in a post via his X account on Saturday eveningHe added, "Sincere congratulations to our brothers in Qatar on winning the Asian Cup."