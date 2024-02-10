63% Of Jordanian IT Companies Have Begun To Incorporate AI Into Their Products, Services, Reveales Int@J Study

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) - According to a recent study published by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), 63% of Jordanian IT companies have begun to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their products and services.The study, released on Saturday, also revealed that 42% of companies are interested in integrating data analysis tools and techniques into their products, demonstrating their desire to leverage big data to better understand the market, improve customer experience, and make decisions based on accurate and analyzed data.Nidal Bitar, CEO of int@j, said that companies are focusing heavily on using AI to enhance their capabilities in various departments, which helps them improve their services and develop new products that meet market needs more efficiently.Bitar pointed out that 36% of companies have prioritized cybersecurity, reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of protecting data and systems from cyberattacks, especially in light of the significant digital transformation.He also noted that the study showed that 19% of companies are working on developing products and services based on the Internet of Things (IoT), in response to the growing market demand after the expansion of the use of fifth-generation networks.Bitar concluded that these trends reflect the high dynamism of the IT sector in Jordan and confirm its key role in supporting innovation and economic growth in the Kingdom.