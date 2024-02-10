OIC Condemns Continuation Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Its Threat To Expand It To Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the continuation of the aggression and its expansion to the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which is home to more than 1.3 million displaced people."The continuation and expansion of the Israeli military aggression come within the framework of rejected attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land. This is part of the genocide and will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and mass massacres," the OIC warned in a statement issued on its official website on Saturday.The OIC reiterated its call on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibilities towards "stopping the Israeli aggression immediately and comprehensively, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid adequately and without conditions to the Gaza Strip, and providing international protection for the Palestinian people."