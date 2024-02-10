Energy Minister Inspects Copper Ore Exploration Project In Southern Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh visited on Saturday the mining and mineral exploration projects within the area of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Metal Bank Limited (MBK) Australia to explore for copper ore in the Wadi Malaqa area south of the Dead Sea.During his tour, the minister inspected the drilling operations carried out by the company, the progress of work, and the project schedule implemented by a local drilling company specializing in this field.The MBK representative in Jordan and the project's drilling engineer presented a detailed explanation of the preliminary results of the copper ore exploration, well drilling operations, rock sample collection methods, and chemical analysis preparation methods that aim to identify the types of copper ore mineralization in the area.He pointed out that there are good indications that will be confirmed through drilling and sample analysis operations conducted by the company according to the project schedule. Based on the laboratory test results, the company will inform the ministry of them, confirming that the company intends to drill four deep exploratory mining wells in the study area.The minister lauded the company's efforts and its commitment to implementing the exploration program according to the agreed schedule, stressing the government's keenness to revitalize the mining sector and raise its level to add value to the sector. This would attract investment in the Jordanian mining sector, highlight the national wealth and available investment opportunities in the energy sector, and encourage local and foreign companies to invest in the sector.It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources signed a MoU to study and evaluate various ores of copper, gold, lithium, rare earth elements, phosphate, and rock potash with seven local and international companies. On July 18, 2023, the ministry signed a MoU with MBK to prepare exploration studies for copper ores in the Wadi Malaqa area south of the Dead Sea for 24 months on an area of 25 square kilometers to evaluate copper ore. The company is to submit a preliminary economic feasibility report at the end of the agreement period.The focus on the mining sector comes as it is classified as a sector within the high-value industries engine in the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to develop Jordan to become a center for the manufacturing industry in the region by supporting fast-growing exports with distinguished and high-value products.