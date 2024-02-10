1,500 People Close Their Accounts At British Barclays Bank In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Feb. 10 (Petra) - The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in the United Kingdom said that more than 1,500 people have closed their bank accounts with Barclays Bank in Britain in protest of the bank's financing of companies that supply Israel with weapons.A PSC research revealed that Barclays Bank owns more than £1 billion in shares and provides more than £3 billion in loans and underwriting to nine companies that supply Israel with weapons. Israel uses the weapons, components, and military technologies of these companies in its attacks on Palestinians, the PSC added in a statement on its website on Saturday.According to the PSC, these companies include General Dynamics, which produces weapons systems that arm the fighter jets used by Israel to bomb Gaza, and Elbit Systems, which produces drones, ammunition, and artillery weapons used by the Israeli army.