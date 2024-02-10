Thousands Of Britons Across UK Protest Against Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- Thousands of Britons protested in various cities and areas across the United Kingdom on Saturday to condemn the Israeli war on Gaza and call for a ceasefire.The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that protesters took to the streets in more than 50 areas across Britain, including areas in London and the cities of Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, and the areas of Ealing, Kensington and Acton, Camden, Kingston, and other areas outside London.The protesters raised Palestinian flags and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and calling on the British government to end its support for Israel, including an immediate ban on arms exports to Israel.