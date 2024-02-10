Israeli Bombing On Deir Al-Balah, Rafah Kills 7 Palestinians

Gaza, February 10 (Petra) - An Israeli bombing on the Al-Baraka district of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians and injured several more.Two Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli attack on a police car in the Brazil neighborhood of Rafah, south of Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.