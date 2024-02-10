Sunday Will Mark 1St Day Of Shaban

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- Sunday will mark the first day of the month of Shaban for the year 1445 Hijri, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Ahmad Hasanat, announced Saturday.Shaban is the eighth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, which is followed by the holy month of Ramadan.

