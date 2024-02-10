A Study Reveals Pharmacists' Growing Interest In Aesthetic Services In Alberta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Alhallak, Ph.D., MBAEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Alhallak, president of the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association and a leading figure in pharmaceutical care, has published a pioneering study entitled "Exploring the landscape of aesthetic pharmacy practice" in Exploratory Research in Clinical and Social Pharmacy. The study reveals an increasing interest among pharmacists in Alberta to incorporate aesthetic services such as Botox and dermal fillers into their practice.This groundbreaking research is the first in the region to thoroughly assess demographic trends, practice settings, and the eagerness of pharmacists to adopt aesthetic procedures. It showcases a shift towards patient-centered services, with a notable keenness amongst the younger pharmacy demographic.Dr. Alhallak states , "This study is a crucial step in understanding the evolving role of pharmacists in aesthetic services, underscoring the necessity for clear guidelines and robust support from regulatory bodies." The study exposes the challenges pharmacists face, largely due to vague regulations concerning aesthetic practices.He continues, "Our findings indicate a significant trend towards more patient-centered services in pharmacy practice, with younger pharmacists displaying particular enthusiasm for integrating aesthetic procedures into their offerings." Dr. Alhallak calls for a united effort from regulatory bodies, educational institutions, and pharmacy professionals to establish a clear and supportive framework for expanding pharmacists' roles in this dynamic healthcare area.The publication in Exploratory Research in Clinical and Social Pharmacy not only adds valuable insights to the academic debate on pharmacy practice's scope but also opens avenues for improving patient care through diverse services. As the demand for aesthetic services grows, this study emphasizes the importance of providing pharmacists with the necessary tools, training, and regulatory support to meet patient needs effectively and safely.

