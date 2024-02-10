Dr. Frank J. Mandarino's New Jersey Sports Chiropractic Marks Milestone In Use Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino continually researches the latest scientific breakthroughs in non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.

New Jersey Sports Chiropractic in Garden State and Mandarino Chiropractic in New York offer effective therapies for non-pharmaceutical pain relief

MORGANVILLE, NJ, USA, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Frank J Mandarino, a multiple-board-certified chiropractic physician with offices in New York and New Jersey, is marking the seventh anniversary of adding hyperbaric oxygen therapy to the list of treatments offered at his Morganville, N.J., facility: New Jersey Sports Chiropractic.Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Reflecting the same philosophy as all of Dr. Mandarino's facilities, New Jersey Sports Chiropractic embraces traditional and newly innovative non-pharmaceutical, state-of-the-art treatments. In 2017, Dr. Mandarino added a hyperbaric chamber – a Vitaeris320 – to the array of leading-edge therapeutic technologies available at his Morganville, N.J., practice.“Our goal is to reduce inflammation, decrease pain and get our patients feeling their best,” Dr. Mandarino said at the time.“... The hyperbaric chamber assists New Jersey Sports Chiropractic in further supporting this mission.”As explained on the New Jersey Sports Chiropractic website, the therapy is used to help reduce inflammation and accelerate the body's ability to heal itself:“Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a method by which we deliver 100% oxygen to the entire body at a greater than normal atmospheric pressure. It is used to help reduce inflammation and accelerate the body's ability to heal itself.”According to Dr. Mandarino, HBOT can help with a variety of issues, such as: Tissue healing; oxidative stress; gut inflammation; brain inflammation; circulation; chronic pain; physical injury; neuro conditions; wound healing; anti-aging; brain injury, and detoxification.About Mandarino ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino's six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet:On the Internet:

