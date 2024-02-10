Unstable Weather In Dubai: Private Schools Urged To Consider Distance Learning On Feb 12

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:11 PM

Private schools, nurseries, and universities have been advised by the KHDA to offer distance learning options to students on Monday, February 12.

Amid unstable weather conditions , the authority has advised institutions to consider flexible learning options, keeping in mind the needs of parents, staff and students.

In light of the changing weather conditions in the country the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has held a series of meetings. Earlier this week, an alert was also issued for rainfall of varying intensity, lightning, thunder, and possibly hail in some areas from Sunday to Tuesday.

The authority has reaffirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented and has said that the nation is prepared to deal with the upcoming dip in temperatures. The NCEMA also issued an advisory.

The advisory informed residents to adhere to safety protocol, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. It also asked motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid water channels, flood-prone paths and water terrains.

