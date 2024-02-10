               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
DP World ILT20 Season 2 Play-Offs Rescheduled


2/10/2024 2:32:00 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 2:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 4:00 PM

The revised playoff schedule for DP World ILT20 Season 2 has been confirmed by the organisers.

The Qualifier 1, match was originally to be played on Tuesday, 13 February at the Dubai International Stadium, but will now be played on Wednesday, 14 February.

Similarly, the Eliminator will now be played on Tuesday, 13 February at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium and not as originally scheduled for Wednesday, 14 February.

The schedule for Qualifier 2 and final fixtures remains the same.

Tickets purchased for either game will still be valid for the revised dates, for those unable to attend the matches on the revised dates will be entitled to a full refund via the Virgin Megastore website or in stores across the UAE.

Updated schedule

Feb 13

Match 31 - Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 Match 31 DP World ILT20 2024

06:30 PM Dubai International Stadium

Feb 14

Match 32 - Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4

06:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium

Feb 17

Match 34 - The Final: Q1 Winner vs Q2 Winner

06:30 PM Dubai International Stadium

