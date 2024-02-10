Cadmap Limited A Top Surveying Firm In The UK Invest Further In State Of The Art GPR Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cadmap Company Logo

DS2000

GPR Surveys

- Adam PageLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cadmap Limited have expanded their fleet of equipment further in the utility sector by investing in another Leica DS2000 GPR Scanner and a GEOMAX GPS.Cadmap Limited have continued to grow their utilities department to cope with their growing workload which is mainly in construction, energy and civil sectors.The demand for PAS 128 standard utility mapping surveys is on the rise and Cadmap Ltd have invested to meet these demands. /The Leica DS2000 is a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) system manufactured by Leica Geosystems, a company known for its high-quality surveying and geospatial equipment. The DS2000 is designed for utility detection and mapping applications. It uses radar waves to penetrate the ground and create subsurface images, allowing users to detect buried utilities such as pipes, cables, and other infrastructure. This technology is commonly used in construction, civil engineering, utility management, and archaeological surveys to prevent accidental damage to underground utilities and to plan excavation projects more accurately. Cadmap will be using this equipment on large development sites to locate and map out existing buried services under the ground. /PAS 128 is a publicly available specification in the United Kingdom that provides guidelines for conducting underground utility surveys. "PAS" stands for "Publicly Available Specification." PAS 128 was developed by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and published in 2014.The purpose of PAS 128 is to standardize the way that Cadmap Ltd underground utility surveys are conducted to improve the accuracy and reliability of information about buried utilities. It outlines several levels of survey quality, ranging from D (Detection) to A (Verification), with each level indicating the extent of investigation and the reliability of the information obtained. /surveying/pas128-utility-surveysHere are the levels defined by PAS 128:Level D - Desktop Study: This involves reviewing existing records and information about underground utilities.Level C - Site Reconnaissance: This includes visual inspections and site walkovers to identify surface evidence of underground utilities.Level B - Detection: This involves using geophysical techniques such as ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and electromagnetic detection to locate and map underground utilities.Level A - Verification: This is the highest level of survey accuracy, where utilities are exposed and physically verified through excavation or other intrusive methods. /surveying/pas128-utility-surveysPAS 128 helps stakeholders make informed decisions about construction, excavation, and utility management projects by providing reliable information about the location and depth of buried utilities. It is widely used by utility companies, surveying firms, contractors, and local authorities in the UK to minimize the risk of accidental utility strikes and improve project planning and execution.Cadmap Limited using radiodetection and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) together can provide complementary information and enhance the accuracy of underground utility detection and mapping.Radiodetection, also known as electromagnetic location (EML), is effective for detecting and locating metallic utilities such as pipes and cables. It works by inducing a signal onto the utility using a transmitter and then detecting the signal with a receiver. Radiodetection is particularly useful for identifying metallic utilities that are conductive and can carry an electromagnetic signal. /surveying/land-topographical-surveysOn the other hand, ground-penetrating radar (GPR) uses radar pulses to image subsurface structures, including both metallic and non-metallic utilities. GPR is capable of detecting objects that radiodetection might miss, such as plastic pipes, concrete conduits, and voids. It provides detailed information about the depth, size, and location of buried objects by measuring the time it takes for radar waves to reflect back to the surface.Cadmap Limited combining radiodetection and GPR technologies, surveyors can benefit from the strengths of both methods and obtain a more comprehensive understanding of the underground environment. For example:Radiodetection can quickly identify metallic utilities and provide approximate locations.GPR can provide detailed images of the subsurface, including the precise location and depth of both metallic and non-metallic utilities.The use of both technologies together can help confirm and cross-validate findings, reducing the likelihood of missed utilities or false positives.In complex environments where multiple utilities are present or where there are obstructions, the combination of radiodetection and GPR can offer a more robust solution for utility mapping.Overall, Cadmap Liimited integrating radiodetection and GPR technologies enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and reliability of underground utility surveys, ultimately contributing to safer excavation practices and better-informed decision-making in construction and infrastructure projects.Cadmap Limited also have invested hugely in their measured building surveying workload to ensure smoother processes of delivery are met to clients.A measured building survey is a detailed survey conducted to accurately measure and record the dimensions, layout, and features of a building, both internally and externally. The primary purpose of a measured building survey is to create precise floor plans, elevations, and sections of the building, which can be used for various purposes such as architectural design, space planning, renovation, refurbishment, historical documentation, and property management. /surveying/measured-building-surveysCadmap Limited offer the below surveying services to clients across the UK..Topographical Surveys 2D and 3D.Underground Utility Mapping Surveys PAS 128.Measured Building Surveys – Floor Plans, Elevations, Sections etc..CCTV Drainage Report Surveys.BIM Laser Scanning and Revit Models.Website : -Email: - ...

MIke Brett

Cadmap Limited

+44 7769943158

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube