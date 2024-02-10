King Commends Nashama's Performance In Asian Cup Final: "You're Center Of Attention

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II commended the national football team for their impressive performance in the 2023 Asian Cup.His Majesty confirmed that the "Nashama" was the center of attention for everyone in this distinguished tournament."Well done, Nasahma! You were the center of attention for everyone in this distinguished tournament. You presented a dazzling and high-level performance. We extend full support for our national team for this beautiful game and high national spirit," His Majesty said Saturday in a post on his X account.His Majesty added: "We congratulate our Qatari brothers and my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad on winning the Asian Cup and on its good organization. It is a source of pride for Arabs to reach the final."