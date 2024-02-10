Rwandan President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame arrived Saturday in Doha for a work visit.
The President and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, Qatar's Ambassador to Rwanda HE Misfer bin Faisal Al Shahwani, and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar HE Igor Marara Kainamura.
MENAFN10022024000063011010ID1107836124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.