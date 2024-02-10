Red Crescent Medics Discover Dead Near Body Of 6-Year-Old Girl

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/



Two medics dispatched to look for Hind Rajab, six, were killed by Israeli forces and their bodies had been recovered, the Palestine Red Crescent Society says.

Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun were sent 12 days ago after Israeli tank fire targeted the car the little girl was in, killing all five of her family members. Hind was still alive and spoke to a PRCS phone operator, begging for someone to help her.

The medics' ambulance was discovered bombed a few metres away from the car Hind travelled in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa neighbor hood.

Medical sources reported that the family of

Hind found her body this morning and the bodies of those who were trapped

in the vehicle, which was surrounded by occupation tanks in the vicinity of the Finance Roundabout in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood.

PRCS said that

two of its paramedics Zaino and al-Madhoun, who went out on a mission to rescue the little girl, Hind, were also found dead after 12 days of losing contact with them.



The Palestinian Red Crescent society (PRCS) said that the occupation deliberately targeted the ambulance immediately upon its arrival at the site, as it was found meters away from the vehicle containing the child Hind, despite obtaining prior coordination to allow its arrival to the site.

Hind was traveling with five members of her family, including her uncle Bashar Hamada, his wife, and their three children, during which Israeli tanks surrounded their vehicle and opened a barrage of gunfire towards them, immediately killing

of all its occupants except Hind and her cousin, Layan.

The incident of targeting Hind and members of her family shock the world, as appeals to find her did not stop after 12 days of losing contact with her along with two paramedics of the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) Youssef Zaino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun, who went out on a mission to rescue her.

The Palestinian Red Crescent had previously

released an audio recording

of Hind's sister Layan, desperately appealing for help amid the sound of constant gunfire, capturing her saying, "Uncle, they're shooting at us, the tank is next to us, we're in the car, and there's a tank next to us."

Layan

began screaming,

and the call was abruptly cut off.











