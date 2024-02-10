Herat Engravers Seek Government Support To Promote Their Art

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Some engravers in western Herat province have stressed over government and public support and demanded the exploration of opportunities for the promotion of their art inside and outside the country.

They said that the artists in the field of engraver should have the opportunity to communicate with the art community outside the country and find their way to international exhibitions.

A number of artists have gathered in Dar al-Fonun center of Qala Akhtar al-Din in Herat, they brought various works of art from simple tools and materials and demanded that their works to be introduced to the world.

They say that introducing and participating in national and international exhibitions will promote the art of Afghan carving and will provide an opportunity for artists to communicate with the art community abroad and improve the reputation and recognition of their works abroad.

Abdul Wahid, one of the engravers who is active in this sector from the past few years, told Pajhwok Afghan News he decorated and engraved different items and also exported prayer beads to Madina Monawar as well.

He said the breads he made were of different types and sold them to businessman in Saudi Arabia but he had no direct access to customers abroad which is a point of concern for him.

In the past 12 years, Abdul Wahid was able to generate work opportunities for seven other people directly and over 10 people indirectly. He demanded the exhibition of his work at national and international markets.

Farid Ahmad, another engraver from Herat province, asked people and government to take steps for the promotion of engravers so that they would be able to produce high quality items.

People visiting Darul-Fonun asked the government to promote engravers and their art.

Ghulam Hazrat, one of the visitors, said artists tried to present a good and positive image of the country's art to domestic and foreign tourists with their art and believed that besides government, everyone should support this portion of society.

Cultural affairs experts believed that support to engravers could help promote the culture and history of a country and government should provide all kind of support to engravers.

Aqa Gul Haider, one of the experts, said the artists' work could be effective in attracting more tourists to the country, and on the other hand, it can introduce Afghan culture to foreign countries.

He said the Ministry of Information and Cultural Affairs should introduce artists and engraves to the international exhibitions.

Mawlavi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, said government was doing all its efforts to support artists and in the future they would be introduced to international exhibitions.

