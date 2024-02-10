Badghis Disabled Persons Complain About People's Behavior

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Some individuals with disabilities in western Badghis province complain about people's inappropriate behavior towards them.

But officials say awareness programs about the rights of the disabled people are being expanded.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, a number of disabled people in Badghis talked about derogatory words residents use for them.

Shujauddin, a physically-challenged person in Aabkamri district, who lost his left leg five years ago in a landmine explosion, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“People do not treat me properly, most of them call me lame or disable.”

He said millions of people lost their body parts due to 40 years of war and insecurity.

He added:“We were disabled in the war, what is our fault that we are called by ugly nicknames? When someone calls me lame! I get very disappointed.”

“My request to the people is that if I am a disabled, I am your brother, they should not call me like that.”

Mohammad Osman, another disabled person, told a similar story and said:“Instead of feeling sorry for us, people call us names, they call me lame or crippled. I ask people if they don't help me, they should not humiliate me either.”

This person, who lost a leg in a landmine explosion, said the level of awareness and knowledge among people about the rights of the disabled people should be raised.

Social affairs experts and some residents also emphasize on increasing awareness programs.

Shukrullah, a resident, said that people with disabilities also have the right to live with dignity in the society and they should not be treated like this.

He added:“Unfortunately, some people treat people with disabilities very badly and insultingly. We are Muslims. We should know how big a sin it is to hurt someone.”

Also, Nisar Ahmad Akbari, a professor at Badghis University, says that all people have the same rights and disabled people should not be treated badly or improperly.

He added:“Allah (swt) has given dignity to human beings and regardless of whether they are white or black or disabled, Islam emphasizes that all human beings are equal in terms of dignity and no one should be insulted under any circumstances.”

He suggests that all people, responsible institutions, especially the Directorate of Martyrs and Disabled Persons, should take steps to resolve this problem and inform the people about the rights of disabled persons through the media and imams of mosques.

Mohammad Ismail Rahmani, the head of social affairs, martyrs and disabled people of Badghis, told Pajhwok they were trying to expand awareness programs about the rights of the disabled people.

He said in cooperation with relevant bodies, they were spreading awareness about the rights of the disabled through the media, mosques and pulpits.

He added:“I request prayer leaders to highlight this issue during their sermons and convey it to the people so that the people are aware of the rights of the disabled and treat them appropriately.”

According to statistics provided by the Directorate of Martyrs and Disabled in Badghis, currently nearly 5,400 people with disabilities are registered with the department.

sa/ma

Visits: 6