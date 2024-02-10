Amir Attends AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Final

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the closing ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Lusail Stadium Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, and a lineup of sheikhs and ministers.

Also present at the ceremony were President of the friendly Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Crown Prince of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, President of the FIFA Gianni Infantino, President of the Asian Football Confederation Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, and a number of senior officials from the fraternal and friendly countries along with heads of delegations, heads of Olympic committees and Arab and foreign football federations, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, and a huge crowd of spectators.

