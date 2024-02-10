Hat-Trick Hero Afif Fires Qatar To Second Consecutive Asian Cup Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Magician Akram Afif fired a hat-trick of penalties as hosts Qatar defeated Jordan 3-1 in a pulsating final to retain their Asian Cup crown in front of 86,500 spectators at the iconic Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The star forward put Qatar ahead with a 22nd minute with a penalty and added two more goals for his side with accurate spot kicks in the second half after Jordan drew level through Yazan Al Naimat in 67th minute.

Afif's hat-trick took this tournament's tally to eight goals that would give him the coveted golden boot.

With their second consecutive title after triumph at the UAE 2019, Qatar became the first side in 20 years to win back-to-back titles since Japan's title win in 2004. Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Iran are other teams to win back-to-back titles.



Qatar also defeated Japan 3-1 in the final when they clinched their maiden Asian Cup.