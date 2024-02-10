Drone Show To Light Up Doha Skies After Asian Cup Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha skies will dazzle with an exciting drone show following the AFC Asian Cup finals, which will be played out tonight at the Lusail Stadium.

This was announced by the Expo 2023 Doha on social media.

The AFC Asian Games fan zone in the cultural arena will showcase the finals which will be followed by the drone show at the expo site.

Another drone show is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2024, at 6:15pm and 8:15pm at the same venue to mark the National Sport Day that the country will observe on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the family zone at the Expo 2023 Doha is also hosting the Qatar International Food Festival which also offers the most entertaining cultural feast under one roof.

Open daily from 4pm until 11pm, except for weekends when it extends for an hour, the QIFF boasts over 100 food stalls and kiosks from over 15 international brands, over 120 entertainment shows, 9 zones, and daily fireworks displays.