Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain Associated With Strong Wind

Doha, Qatar: The weather inshore tonight until 6am on Sunday will see scattered clouds to becoming partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea later.

Offshore, it will see partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain maybe thundry later, the report added.



Wind inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 KT.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 04 to 14 KT, gusting to 25 KT with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT rises to 5 FT at times. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT rises to 8 FT during thundery rain.

