Sheikh Hamad Award To Co-Organise Translation Symposium In Morocco On Feb 14

Doha: The Higher Academic Authority for Translation of the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco, in cooperation with the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, and the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany will organise an international symposium on the topic“Bridges of Knowledge: Interpreting Otherness in Thought and Translation,” on February 14 and 15, 2024, at the Academy's headquarters.

To enrich scientific research on this international symposium, university professors and translation experts from Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, France, and Germany will participate in it.

They will present high-level research and approaches on topics 'Translating philosophical culture: rooting, modernization, and prospects for enlightenment', 'Linguistic dualism and cultural dualism: Is the equation correct, and how?', 'Aspects of transferring literary poetic language and questions of the cultural rootedness of metaphor', and 'Criticism of translations: in analyzing the formats and methods of translation'.

The international symposium will begin on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 4pm, with an opening speech by the Permanent Secretary of the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abdeljalil Lahjomri, followed by a speech by Executive Director of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding Labib Nahhas, and finally a speech by Dean of the Faculty of Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany Mathias Rouh.

Translation is responsible for achieving cultural communication between societies as an effective tool for transferring knowledge and openness to human thought in various cultures and civilizations, which seeks to establish common human knowledge regardless of the diversity and difference of cultures in order to generate an intellectual movement capable of renewal.

Therefore, translation poses the difficulty of recognising the importance of exchanging ideas between nations and its effective role in enriching the philosophical, aesthetic, and religious stock, and comprehending issues related to translating ideas from other languages.