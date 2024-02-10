Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Threats To Storm Rafah, Warns Of Humanitarian Catastrophe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli threats to storm Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip, warning of a humanitarian disaster in the city that became a last resort for hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the besieged strip.

In a statement Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an urgent action that prevents the Israeli occupation forces's invasion of Rafah and the commission of genocide in the city, in addition to providing full protection for the civilians under the international law and international humanitarian law.



Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain associated with strong wind

100-year-old diver Taghi Askar performs a special dive at Aqua Doha 2024 Saudi warns of 'extremely dangerous repercussions' if Israel moves on Rafah

Read Also

The ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the attempts of forced displacement of the fraternal Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry also reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights for the fraternal Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.