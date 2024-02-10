Amir Attends Closing Ceremony Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the closing ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by the Personal Representative of the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a lineup of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

Also present at the ceremony were President of the friendly Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame, Crown Prince of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HRH Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, President of the FIFA HE Gianni Infantino, President of the Asian Football Confederation HE Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, and a number of senior officials from the fraternal and friendly countries along with Heads of delegations, Heads of Olympic Committees and Arab and foreign football federations, Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, and a huge crowd of spectators.