Al Annabi Champions Parade At Lusail Boulevard

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 champions, the host nation Qatar, will celebrate their successful title defense at Lusail Boulevard, local organizers announced on social media.

In its post, the AFC Asian Cup 2023 invited fans to join the celebrations at Lusail Boulevard.

"Let's celebrate Al Annabi together, the AsianCup2023 champions," read the post.

Qatar defeated Jordan 1-3 on Saturday to earn their second-ever AFC Asian Cup title, having previously won the previous edition in the UAE in 2019.