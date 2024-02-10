PM Modi Says Productivity Of 17Th Lok Sabha Around 97%: 'Reform, Perform, Transform'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha was around 97 percent. He said this while addressing the last sitting of the Lok Sabha before 2024 general elections - when the country will elect a new government.“The17th Lok Sabha has 97 percent productivity... it was over 100 percent in seven sessions,” PM Modi said on last day of this Lok Sabha before polls. The 17th Lok Sabha was formed in India by the members elected in the 2019 general election READ: PM Modi banters with MPs during surprise lunch, reveals he sleeps for 3.5 hours, doesn't eat after 6 pmSpeaking in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PM Modi said, \"All the honorable members of the House have played an important role in the entire process. It is time that I congratulate all the honorable MPs, both as the leader of this House and as your friend.\"He said the 17th Lok Sabha set many benchmarks. \"These five years were about reform, perform, transform in the country. It is very rare that we see reform, perform, as well as transformation happening before our eyes,\" PM Modi added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat programme: 'Modi's guarantee means....' | 10 things he saidHe said the foundation of strong India of the 21st century is seen many game-changing reforms took place in last five years other achievements of his government, PM Modi cited decisions to criminalise instant triple talaq, passage of women reservation bill to praise the outgoing Lok Sabha. \"The 17th Lok Sabha fulfilled the work of giving respect to the women empowerment,\" he added READ: 'Modi 3.0 will leave no stone unturned to strengthen foundations of Viksit Bharat'\"Today is the day of five years of ideological journey of all of us, that time dedicated to the nation and an opportunity to once again dedicate our resolutions to the nation,\" the Prime Minister said Modi also talked about the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. He said the general elections\" are not far away, and some people might be worried about them\".

ALSO READ: PM Modi reads out Jawaharlal Nehru's letter in Rajya Sabha, calls him 'against reservations'He said, \"It (elections) is an important aspect of the democracy and we should accept it. I am confident that the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections will increase the country's pride.\"He, however, added that he believes more quickly government gets out of people's day-to-day lives the stronger democracy will be.“When we talk about 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', I genuinely feel that the government should stay away from the lives of the people as it would only help in strengthening the democracy,” the Prime Minister said about the discussions held with respect to Ayodhya's Ram Temple in Parliament, he said, \"The resolution passed in the Lok Sabha on the Ayodhya Ram temple will give the future generation a chance to be proud of the country's values.\"ALSO READ: Independence Day 2023: 'India has highest number of women pilot', says PM ModiPM Narendra Modi also lauded Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said, \"...You were ever-smiling. Your smile never faded. You guided this House in a balanced and impartial manner in several instances, for this, I appreciate you. There were moments of anger, allegations but you controlled the situation patiently and ran the House and guided us. I express my gratitude to you for this.\"(With inputs from agencies)

