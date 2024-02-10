Karnataka News: Doctor Opts For Pre-Wedding Shoot In Operation Theatre At Chitradurga, Gets Fired. Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pre-marriage shooting is slowly becoming a compulsory trend in India. Recently, a pre-wedding photoshoot went awry after a doctor working on a contract basis at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district was sacked as he did the shoot within the confines of the operation theatre pre-wedding photoshoot was captured on video and circulated on social media, which sparked outrage and led to swift action by the Karnataka government to the footage, Dr Abhishek, identified by authorities, was 'performing' surgery on a patient while his fiancee was seen assisting him in a procedure. The couple could be seen using medical instruments and surrounded by professional lighting equipment READ: Delhi Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'. Watch videoDuring the surgery, laughter from camerapersons and technicians added more controversy on the nature of the video, it was known that it was a mock surgery and the photoshoot revolved around a medical theme, with the video concluding with the 'patient' sitting up, reported NDTV the video went viral online, it invited widespread criticism, and Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, ordered Dr Abhishek's immediate dismissal. He mentioned that 'government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements'.A doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theater of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service. Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors,\" the minister wrote in a tweet added that all contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules.\"I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals. Everyone should focus on performing the duty, knowing that the facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people,\" he added.
