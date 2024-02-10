Amit Shah Says CAA Will Be Implemented Before 2024 Lok Sabha Election

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 370 seats and the NDA more than 400 in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and form the government for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Shah said that the results of the Lok Sabha elections are already known, and that even the Congress and other opposition parties are aware that they would once more have to sit on the opposition benches.

"We have revoked Article 370 (of the Constitution, which granted the former state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status). Thus, we think that the nation's voters would grant the BJP 370 seats and the NDA over 400 seats," Shah added.

The Home Minister responded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "believes in family planning but not in politics" when asked if he thought the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Choudhary, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and some other regional parties would join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This suggested that more parties might join the ruling coalition.

"Talks are going on but nothing has been finalized," he stated in response to more questions about the SAD. According to Shah, the election of 2024 would be between development and those who provide just platitudes, rather than between the NDA and the opposition coalition in India.

Regarding the Ram temple at Ayodhya, the home minister stated that the national belief over the last 500–550 years was that the temple ought to be constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"However, due to the politics of appeasement and citing law and order, the construction of the Ram temple was not allowed," he stated.

Regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Shah stated that with the release of the relevant regulations, the 2019 law will be put into effect before to the Lok Sabha elections. Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah stated that it is a constitutional agenda that was signed by Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister, among other notables.