Pondicherry To Ooty-7 Romantic Places In South India To Visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven romantic places in South India that you can visit.



Here are seven romantic places in South India that you can visit.

Escape to the secluded beaches of Gokarna for a romantic retreat. Enjoy sunsets at Om Beach, go beach hopping along the coastline, and indulge in seafood dinners by the shore.

Known for its French colonial architecture, charming streets, and serene beaches, Pondicherry exudes romance.

Take a romantic stroll through the botanical gardens, ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and enjoy breathtaking views from Doddabetta Peak.



Experience romance on a houseboat cruise through the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey the sunset over the water, and enjoy delicious Kerala cuisine onboard.

Stay in a cosy hillside cottage, trek through tea estates hand in hand, and witness stunning sunrises and sunsets together.

Coorg is a perfect romantic getaway. Enjoy scenic drives, explore waterfalls, and stay in charming resorts amidst nature.

