'Rise Above Self-Interests...' Powerful Pakistan Army's Message To New Leadership

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, issued a statement on Saturday emphasizing the necessity for political leadership to prioritize national interests over personal agendas to ensure the effectiveness of democracy in the country.

In a release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Asim Munir highlighted the importance of unified governance by all democratic forces, stating that it would better represent Pakistan's diverse polity and pluralism. He expressed that the nation requires stable leadership to move away from divisive politics towards progress.

"Elections are not merely about winning or losing; they are about determining the people's mandate. Political leaders must collaborate to govern and serve the people, making democracy purposeful," emphasized the army chief.

General Munir extended congratulations to the Pakistani nation, the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties, and winning candidates for the successful conduct of the 2024 general elections. He commended the public's enthusiastic participation, underscoring their commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Acknowledging the efforts of law enforcement, media, civil society, and the judiciary, General Munir praised their roles in ensuring a safe and secure electoral environment despite challenges. He urged political parties to reciprocate public trust with maturity and unity, emphasizing the importance of reflection and progress for Pakistan's future.

"As we move forward, we must contemplate our nation's current standing and aspire to our rightful place among nations," remarked the COAS, expressing hope that the elections would bring stability, peace, and prosperity to Pakistan.