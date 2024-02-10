'January 22 Was The Beginning Of Great India,' Says Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Lok Sabha on Saturday that January 22, the day of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, "marked the beginning of Bharat's new journey".

Amit Shah stated that India could not exist without Lord Ram during the debate on building the Ram Mandir in the Lower House.

Speaking in the Parliament, he said, "22 January was the beginning of great India. Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism. I want to say that those who don't know their history end up losing their identity. 22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of all Ram devotees."

He added, "The nation cannot be imagined without Ram. Lord Ram showed us Ram Rajya... Everyone should unite for Ram Mandir." In addition, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the 11-day fast before to the unveiling of the Ram Mandir.

The Union Home Minister said, "A 300-year dream realised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and PM Modi and the BJP delivered what they promised," while addressing the final sitting of parliament before the general election.

"No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government," Shah noted.