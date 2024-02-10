Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tired Of Cong Delay, AAP Declares It Will Contest On All Seats In Punjab, Chandigarh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant setback for the opposition bloc in India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its intention to field candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. This announcement follows Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann's rejection of an alliance with the Congress in the state.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that candidate selections for these seats will be finalized within "10-15 days." Addressing a rally, Kejriwal emphasized the party's determination to secure a majority in all 14 seats, urging supporters to ensure AAP's victory.

Moreover, the party is set to convene a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on February 13 to finalize candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, and Gujarat. AAP has already announced candidates for three seats in Assam and one in Gujarat.

AAP has accused the Congress of delaying seat-sharing negotiations despite the looming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May.

"Discussions have been ongoing for a considerable time without reaching a resolution. With elections approaching, time is limited, and there is much to be done. We have announced three candidates for Assam. We hope that the opposition alliance accepts these seats and allocates them to AAP," remarked party MP Sandeep Pathak.

This decision from AAP echoes a similar stance taken by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who declared the party's decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. Banerjee cited failed negotiations with the Congress, a pivotal member of the opposition bloc, as the reason for TMC's solo endeavour in the crucial polls.

