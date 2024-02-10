Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Blue Benarasi; attends event in the city

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut looked regal in a royal blue Benarasi saree as she attended an event in the city. Let's check out her pictures

Kangana Ranaut looked regal in a royal blue Benarasi saree as she attended an event in the city. Let's check out her pictures

Kangana Ranaut looks royal in a blue benarasi saree

She mesmerizes with her royal look traditional look

The 'Queen' actress looked regal in blue kept her jewellery minimum and accessories traditional

She captioned the photos as, ''Today's look inspired by the ethereal beauty of Sadhna ji, how do you like it ?''