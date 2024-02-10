Veteran Journalist Reveals His Son Backs Modi; Unbelievable Reaction To PM's Third Term Win Estimate (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India Today group journalist Rajdeep Sardesai made shocking revelations in a live news program taking aback the internet. He revealed that his son supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the massive infrastructural push by the Indian leader. Rajdeep Sardesai himself was taken aback by the revelation made by his son.



The veteran journalist has a mixed following from different political factions. Rajdeep Sardesai is known to ask tough questions to the Narendra Modi government through his 9 PM Prime Time news show. The 58-year-old reacted strongly when Modi was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013.

Rajdeep Sardesai is considered one of the strongest detractors of Narendra Modi as well as his government. For years, the India Today journalist attacked the Prime Minister vociferously over a range of issues which resulted in him being on the receiving end of the Prime Minister's huge fan following.

However, in a recent program where a debate was held regarding the upcoming general elections in India, Rajdeep Sardesai revealed a fascinating fact. While discussing the Modi wave, he revealed that his son also supports Narendra Modi. The journalist also added that his son was in awe of the roads in Jaipur and praised Narendra Modi for it.



Rajdeep Sardesai said,“Very interesting, my son says Jaipur, there is a four-lane road. He came back and said look at Modi Ji did this. When I said it was Nitin Gadkari, the Urban Development and Highway minister, he said, no, there is Modi Ji. This new generation.”

Rajdeep, despite being in ideological opposition with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised the leader for his charisma. The India Today C Voter opinion poll suggests that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is set to complete a hat trick with a thumping win in the upcoming general elections.