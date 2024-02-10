IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Gets West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph As Mark Wood's Replacement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lucknow Super Giants have secured West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph as the replacement for England's Mark Wood, as confirmed by an IPL statement released on Saturday. Joseph's acquisition by the Super Giants comes at a price of Rs 3 crore. Joseph, who recently made his debut for the West Indies cricket team during the series against Australia, gained prominence for his remarkable performance.

In his debut Test match, he dismissed Australian batsman Steven Smith with his very first delivery, despite the team facing a defeat in Adelaide. However, it was Joseph's outstanding seven-wicket haul in the final innings of the second Test at the Gabba, played with an injured foot, that catapulted him to global recognition. His exceptional performance led the West Indies to a thrilling eight-run victory, marking their first Test win in Australia since 1997.

Lucknow Super Giants had initially acquired Mark Wood during the auction before the 2022 season for a substantial sum of INR 7.50 crore. Unfortunately, Wood missed the entire season due to an elbow injury. Although he made a comeback in IPL 2023, featuring in four matches and securing 11 wickets at an impressive average of 11.82.

Cricket West Indies acknowledged Shamar Joseph's outstanding performances in Australia and subsequently elevated his annual retainer contract. Despite this recognition, his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 with Peshawar Zalmi and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Dubai Capitals was thwarted by a toe injury sustained during the Gabba victory.

During the crucial Test match, Joseph sustained the injury after being struck by a fierce yorker from Mitchell Starc in West Indies' second innings. Despite the setback, Joseph displayed remarkable resilience and determination, returning to the field to lead the West Indies bowling attack, ultimately dismissing Australia for 207 runs, securing a memorable victory.

Despite the injury, Joseph's relentless pace and precision bowling left a significant impact on the game. Notably, he managed to contain top-order batsman Steve Smith, who remained unbeaten with 91 runs off 146 balls.

Hailing from Guyana, Joseph's cricket journey began relatively late in life, but his rapid rise to prominence has garnered attention worldwide. Known for his impressive speed, he consistently clocks speeds of around 150 kmph and frequently bowls deliveries in the high 140s, showcasing his prowess on the field.

