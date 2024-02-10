Man From Kerala Wins Rs 33 Crore Jackpot In UAE On Ticket Having Birth Dates Of Kids As Number

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian expatriate residing in the UAE, experienced a life-altering moment as he clinched a jaw-dropping 15 million dirhams (approximately Rs 33 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw. The unexpected windfall came as a delightful surprise to Rajeev, who received the winning ticket, number 037130, as a complimentary addition during raffle draw number 260, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Having been an avid participant in the Big Ticket draws for the past three years, Rajeev currently works at an architectural firm in Al Ain and resides with his wife and two young children, aged five and eight. The winning ticket held a sentimental significance, bearing the birthdates of his cherished children.

While still processing the enormity of his newfound fortune, Rajeev remains undecided on how to utilize the substantial sum. However, in a remarkable display of generosity, he intends to distribute the prize money evenly among 19 other individuals, extending the jubilation of his victory to a broader community.

Reflecting on his journey to victory, Rajeev expressed his gratitude, stating, "I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, me and my wife selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children."

Despite holding high hopes of winning, Rajeev was taken aback by the triumph of his complimentary ticket, obtained through a special offer from Big Ticket. Recalling the moment when he received the life-altering call from show hosts Richard and Bouchra, Rajeev shared, "I was speechless. I couldn't describe the feelings in words. I recognized Richard's voice, as I had been listening to it for years. I knew he called the winners, but I never imagined it was the first prize. It was a surprise. This is a life-changing moment, not just for me but for others in our group."