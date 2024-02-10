Pakistan Election Results Threaten To Land Country In Deeper Turmoil As Imran Khan And Nawaz Sharif Claim Wins

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The aftermath of Pakistan's general elections continues to be characterized by unfolding developments, with candidates aligned with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerging as pivotal figures. Recent reports reveal that PTI-backed candidates have clinched 100 seats in the National Assembly, while other major parties have also secured varying numbers of seats. Notably, both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif have asserted victory in the polls and are initiating discussions about forming a government.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has clarified that his party has yet to engage in formal talks with PML-N, PTI, or other political factions regarding potential coalitions. Recognizing that PPP alone may lack the ability to establish a government, Bhutto Zardari hinted at future negotiations with other parties once all election results are finalized.

In a proactive move, Imran Khan's PTI urged the Pakistan Election Commission to promptly announce the final election results by midnight or risk facing protests in areas where results are pending. The party also announced its intention to govern both at the Centre and in Punjab. Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to Imran Khan, confirmed to news agency Reuters that the PTI would unveil the party banner for independent candidates supported by the jailed former PM's party within the next 24 hours.

Despite ongoing vote counting, no clear victor has emerged, with both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif declaring victory. However, with neither party securing a majority, Pakistan faces the prospect of a fractured mandate.

In a legal twist, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz's victories in the Pakistan general elections have been challenged by PTI-backed independent candidates in the Lahore High Court. These candidates allege that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) erroneously declared Sharif and his daughter as winners based on“bogus” result Form-47 instead of Form-45. The discrepancies raise questions about the authenticity of the election results and highlight the contentious nature of the political process.

Despite logistical challenges, including the suspension of mobile and internet services, the elections held on February 8 witnessed significant voter turnout. However, delays in result compilation have fueled controversy and speculation about the political landscape. Independent candidates have emerged as influential players, with both PTI and PML-N competing to secure a majority in the Centre.

Amidst this critical juncture, X (formerly Twitter) experienced a temporary disruption in Pakistan, with users unable to access the platform via app or website for over an hour. The cause of the outage remains undetermined, but it occurred during a pivotal moment as the nation awaited election updates