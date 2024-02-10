No Decision On Uniform Civil Code Bill Yet: Assam Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday said no decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on introducing a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly.

"There were discussions about many things in the cabinet meeting. Some matters came up which were not on the agenda list of the meeting. But no decision was taken regarding introducing a Bill on UCC in the state," he told reporters.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already cleared his stand on UCC and banning polygamy in Assam. A Bill related to the polygamy ban will be introduced in the assembly soon," Mallabaruah added.

