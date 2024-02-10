Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin Over Monetary Dispute In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) A 58-year-old man allegedly was stabbed to death by his cousin on Saturday in northeast Delhi over a monetary issue, an official said.
The deceased identified as Zahooruddin (58), a resident of Chand Bagh area, was a shoe manufacturer by profession.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that Zahooruddin was stabbed by his cousin Shahid in Chand Bagh on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.
"Zahooruddin was taken to GTB Hospital, where he died during treatment at 2:40 p.m.," said the DCP.
The DCP further said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab Shahid, a resident of Moona Nagar and a butcher by profession.
The family members of the deceased have told the police that there was a money dispute between Zahooruddin and Shahid. "Zahooruddin had given some money as loan to Shahid and the latter was showing reluctance in returning the same," said the DCP.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's son Sohail.
