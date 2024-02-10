Vibrant's Upcoming 'Essentials' Book Breaks Down Business Communication Like Never Before

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers launched the galley copy of 'Business Communication Essentials You Always Wanted To Know' (Business Communication Essentials) on February 9, 2024. Communication is the cornerstone of every successful endeavor and the same goes with businesses too. This book discusses the intricacies of powerful business communication and provides practical tips to improve communication strategies in organizations. It is penned by Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven, a business professional and communications expert with over 30 years of experience. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested users.

How a business maintains communication with its employees, customers, and other stakeholders ultimately shows the authority and approachability of a business.“The executives or managers of most organizations know quite well that they need to keep their employees engaged and often reach out to their suppliers, customers, investors, etc. However, the approaches they take may be ineffective without proper knowledge about how communication works,” says Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven.

Business Communication Essentials is a detailed guide to filling these gaps in the communication process. It teaches how to tailor a message keeping in mind the intended audience's interest and level of perception so that it is received well by them. The book both explains theoretical concepts and gives practical tips and strategies to readers. The author goes into the intricacies of how to effectively use communication tools in the modern world, such as messages and emails, and gives practical tips and templates for drafting effective business proposals, plans, presentations, cover letters, and resumes. A detailed chapter on crisis communication management is also included.

The conversational tone and easy-to-understand language of this book make it suitable for everyone. It can be used by business professionals who want to build a strong communication strategy for their organizations as well as students in the field of business and management. Individuals at all levels of learning can get their questions about business communication answered in this book.

Business Communication Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven has worked as a business professional and communication expert for over 30 years gaining experience in business development and management, business improvement, and starting and sustaining for-profit and not-for-profit businesses. As a seasoned business owner, she assists her clients achieve their career and business goals.

She is also the author of Business Plan Essentials You Always Wanted To Know, Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, and Time Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

