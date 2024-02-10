SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DOOR, CRC, GLT, ZFOX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR)'s sale to Owens Corning for $133.00 per share in cash. If you are a Masonite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)'s merger with Aera Energy, LLC. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, California Resources shareholders will own approximately 77.1% of the combined company. If you are a California Resources shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)'s merger with Berry Global Group, Inc.'s Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films business. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Glatfelter shareholders will own 10% of the combined company. If you are a Glatfelter shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX)'s sale to Haveli Investments for $1.14 per share in cash. If you are a ZeroFox shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

