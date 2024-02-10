SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates INBX, BATL, KAMN, MGRC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX)'s sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, for each Inhibrx share, Inhibrx shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash, a contingent value right of $5.00, conditioned upon the achievement of a regulatory milestone, and 0.25 shares of a new publicly traded company that will retain Inhibrx's non-INBRX-101 assets. If you are a Inhibrx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL)'s sale to Fury Resources, Inc. for $9.80 per share in cash. If you are a Battalion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN)'s sale to Arcline Investment Management, L.P. for $46.00 per share in cash. If you are a Kaman shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC)'s sale to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. for $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of McGrath. If you are a McGrath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

