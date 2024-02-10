Goa Speaker Withdraws Summon To Former Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 10 (IANS) Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Saturday withdrew the summon he had issued to former minister Prakash Velip, claiming that he out a 'full stop' on issue after deliberating with the latter and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

On Friday, Tawadkar had summoned Velip at 3 p.m. on Saturday for allegedly levelling allegations against him.

“I would like to inform you all that yesterday, former minister Prakash Velip levelled baseless allegations against me when the Assembly was in session. The allegations amount to insult to my position and the House. Hence, Velip will be summoned and an explanation will be sought from him,” Tawadkar had told the House on Friday.

On Saturday, Tawadkar said,“I am a sensitive person who believes that nuisance should not spread in the society. Hence, I deliberated on the matter and resolved it amicably. I have put a 'full stop' on the issue,” Tawadkar said, adding that even Velip knows that whatever he said was not correct.

Reacting to the latest development, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar said,“Breach of privilege settled amicably. Hope the breach of people's mandate by defectors and betrayers will not be settled amicably.”

--IANS

sbk/arm